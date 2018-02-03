Amarillo lane closure report

With the beginning of the new work week comes new construction by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Between Monday and Thursday, there will be multiple lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard at Taylor, Pierce, Fillmore and Buchanan Streets as workers install new signal mast arms. Traffic may be completely stopped in one direction at times. It may be necessary to find alternate routing, and always obey flag directors at the scene.

The left lanes of Loop 335 will be closed from 34th Avenue to Amarillo Boulevard in both directions to repair the raised center medians.

Patching repairs will close various I-40 frontage roads in both directions between Soncy and Pullman Roads.

Crews will be removing shrubbery along the shoulders of the I-40/I-27 interchange.

The right lane of the northbound frontage road of I-27 will be closed between Hollywood Road and Bell Street for storm sewer installation.

TxDOT reminds drivers to always be cautious in work zones.

