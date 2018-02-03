Early morning house fire claims two dogs, entire home

With the beginning of the new work week comes new construction by the Texas Department of Transportation.
A home is lost and two family pets are dead after a home fire in Amarillo early Saturday morning.
Panhandle Independent School District officials are encouraging community members to be vigilant after receiving reports of online predators targeting adults and students.
Randall County officials are reporting that the grassfire in Randall County has been contained.
For the fourth year in a row the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health at Texas Tech University Health Science Center is hosting a "Day of the Woman" symposium.
