Early morning house fire claims two dogs, entire home

A home is lost and two family pets are dead after a home fire in Amarillo early Saturday morning.

Around 6:52 a.m., Amarillo fire officials responded to a report of a house fire on the 1400 block of N Marrs Street.

Crews found a home fully involved in the fire.

Two residents of the home were in the home when the fire started, but were able to evacuate.

Both occupants were unharmed.

Of the four family dogs in the home, the family was able to rescue two of them.

The other two died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation.

The American Red Cross responded to assist the family.

The damage to the home is considered a total loss.

