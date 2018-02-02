Digital predators targeting students, adults in Panhandle

Panhandle Independent School District officials are encouraging community members to be vigilant after receiving reports of online predators targeting adults and students.
Randall County officials are reporting that the grassfire in Randall County has been contained.
For the fourth year in a row the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health at Texas Tech University Health Science Center is hosting a "Day of the Woman" symposium.
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is taking a look at pop culture and its phenomenon by focusing on the 1950s through the 2000s.
Xcel Energy workers completed their first work assignments in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
