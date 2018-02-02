Digital predators targeting students, adults in Panhandle

Panhandle Independent School District officials are encouraging community members to be vigilant after receiving reports of online predators targeting adults and students.

If you receive a Facebook friend request from someone named Maria Williams, School Resource Officer Lyle Denny urges you to delete it immediately.

While the Facebook user appears to be a young girl, Denny said it could be anyone.

"Just because you get a friend request from someone and there's a picture there, that doesn't necessarily mean that's who that is," said Denny.

The online impersonator asks people for nude pictures, and makes threats until they get them.

"She had a picture of [a victim's] grandmother, and said if you don't do this, something could happen to this person," said Denny.

If you give into the scam, the user threatens to send the pictures to friends, family and even your employer if you don't send them money.

Denny believes they are targeting Facebook users who have public profiles and use personal information to make the threats.

Facebook isn't the only platform online impersonators are using.

Panhandle High School Counselor Jill Reynolds said Snapchat is is also being used to target students.

"We had a person that was threatened saying their nude photos were going to be exposed, which was totally false," said Reynolds. "The student had not sent any nude photos, it was just all idle threats and just phishing from strangers we don't know."

Reynolds encourages parents to monitor their child's online activity as well as educate them on these dangers.

"They also need to have the conversations and educate their children, so that maybe they'll make good decisions when they're faced with these issues," said Reynolds.

Panhandle ISD plans on introducing an educational internet safety video to the student body in the near future to teach them what to do if they find themselves in this situation.

Denny said if an online scammer targets you, report it to local law enforcement immediately.

