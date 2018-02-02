Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health holds conference on mental health

15 million adults in the United States suffer a major depressive episode each year.

Depression and anxiety are more common in women than men, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health wants women in the Panhandle who suffer from mental anguish to know they are not a lone.

For the fourth year in a row the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health at Texas Tech University Health Science Center is hosting a "Day of the Woman" symposium.

"The day of the woman is representing and era of time," said Senior Director of Outreach at the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health Angela Eggers. "Where we're really trying to impress on women to take care of themselves, because if women will take care of themselves then they can turn around and take care of their family."

One of the speakers is Terry Bentley Hill, the wife of former district attorney Danny Hill who died by suicide. Several years later, her youngest daughter also committed suicide. She now advocates for mental health and families of those who committed suicide.

"She is a big advocate for mental health," said Eggers. "She helps attorneys. She speaks for community events. She's very passionate about teaching people to not mind their own business."

The symposium will be next Thursday evening at 5:30 at the Polk Street United Methodist Church.

For tickets email Eggers at angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu

