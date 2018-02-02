Pop Culture pops into The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is taking a look at pop culture and its phenomenon by focusing on the 1950s through the 2000s.

"We'll be doing four separate exhibits here at the PPHM and it's pop culture, and we're talking about pop culture has influenced the world and the world has influenced pop culture over the last sixty years," marketing manager Stephanie Price said. "Particularly pertaining to the Panhandle and Texas."

Price hopes the exhibit brings light to how historical events are continuing to influence pop culture and entertainment in ways some visitors may not realize.

"We have bedrooms upstairs because as everyone knows our bedroom is our sanctuary. It's where we really able to explore pop culture and ourselves, putting movie posters on the wall, the hamburger phone by the bed. You know, things that will really pop out to people from each decade," said Price.

Along with the bedroom exhibit you can also find RCA to Apple which is a celebration of technological advances. As well as watch famous movie clips, quotes and unforgettable moments roll across the screen in the PPHM Theater.

The exhibit opens Saturday and will be open through the end of the year.

"In a cultural revolution we'll be talking about the historical impact of pop culture and how pop culture in return impacts history. Learning about things like the Berlin Wall, and the Space Race, and Vietnam, and how that all impacted our culture here in the Panhandle," she said. "This is a complete deviation in exhibits that we've ever done. There's little pieces of each one that I love."

