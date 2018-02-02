One arrested for fire near McCormick Road

One person is behind bars after officials ruled Friday's fire in Randall County an arson.

A total of 45 acres were burned, and at least five abandoned and vacant trailer houses were destroyed in the blaze.

Witnesses told officials that Ryan Matthew Cravy, 35, had been seen around the camper where the fire began.

According to deputies, Cravy returned to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and claimed he was a federal marshal, disregarding the road barricades that were in place.

He was stopped by deputies and arrested for impersonating a public servant and disregarding a traffic control device.

Officials say Cravy was also in possession of methamphetamine.

Cravy was also charged with arson after officials reviewed video evidence.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.