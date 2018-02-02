Officials say Randall County grassfire is contained

Randall County officials are reporting that the grassfire south of Amarillo has been contained.

The fire reportedly started near S Western Street and McCormick Road.

Randall County Fire Department responded to a report that a barn and a camper were on fire.

Officials called for assistance from several area fire departments and the Texas A&M Forest Service due to high winds blowing the fire toward densely populated areas.

Fire crews remained on the scene through Friday night putting out hotspots after the fire was contained.

A total of 45 acres were burned, and at least five abandoned and vacant trailer houses were destroyed in the blaze.

A total of 26 fire engines responded to the fire along with 3 aircraft from the Texas A&M Forest service.

No injuries were reported.

