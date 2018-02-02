Officials say Randall County grassfire is contained

Randall County officials are reporting that the grassfire in Randall County has been contained.

The fire reportedly started near S Western Street and McCormick Road.

The blaze began as a structure fire before jumping to the grass.

Officials said several abandoned trailer homes were involved in the fire.

Texas A&M Forest Service sent air support.

No injuries were reported.

