Xcel Energy workers restore power to over 70 Puerto Ricans

Xcel Energy workers completed their first work assignments in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

The workers have restored power to 73 customers since arriving.

The 16 Texas and New Mexico employees arrived early Tuesday morning as part of Xcel's larger 65 worker deployment to the area.

They are performing a mission that should span 21 days alongside linemen from several other U.S. mainland utility companies.

The workers have faced a challenge moving equipment through narrow streets with little traffic control, but the company said local police are assisting the workers where they can.

