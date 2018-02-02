Sunset Center 'First Friday' event happening tonight

Sunset Art Gallery will host their First Friday Art Walk on Friday.

The event will feature art from local artists as well as conversation with the artists and gallery owners.

The event will also feature snacks and live music.

It will begin at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m at 1701 Plains Boulevard.

The event is free and open to the public.

