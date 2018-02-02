"Wild Music" exhibit at DHDC will show visitors music in nature

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will open their exhibit on the music of nature on Saturday.

The Wild Music exhibit will show visitors the music that surrounds them in the natural world.

Visitors will be able to experience this music through hands-on activities.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The exhibit will also show how human music is inspired by nature, from whales to insects.

Tickets to the DHDC are 11 dollars for adults and eight dollars for children ages three -12.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.