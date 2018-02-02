Beerology event will be held at Discovery Center

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting an event all about the science of beer.

The adults-only Beerology event kicks off on Friday.

Guests can expect presentations on beer chemistry, bar trick physics. and other beer-related activities.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

There will also be food, a themed party and of course, beer to sample.

Tickets can be purchased at DHDC.org or at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

The event will be from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.