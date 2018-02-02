Mitsubishi recall affects 141 thousand vehicles

Mitsubishi is recalling over 100,000 vehicles after discovering a flaw in certain models.

According to the company, the accessory drive belt can come loose and cause the engine to stall.

This defect affects several models of vehicle, including some Outlanders and Lancers.

The car company will send a recall notice to customers within two months.

Dealers will replace the belt tensioner for free.

