American Heart Association promotes Wear Red Day

The American Heart Association Wear Red Day will celebrate National Wear Red Day all day Friday.

The event is an effort to raise awareness for women's heart health issues.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend healthy eating to improve heart health.

They also recommend getting at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of exercise a week for adults.

