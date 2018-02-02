Lunar superstitions shine strong during super blue blood moon

Superstitions can change how individuals interpret an event, and this week's super blue blood moon had many believers on edge.

Many individuals who are superstitious believe things can happen just due to circumstance.

"Do you guys believe in superstitions," asked NewsChannel 10's Mike Makie.

"I kinda do to some extent. Same. A little bit, but it's just like playfully," said Kristi Harkins and Kylie Edmisten.

"Some I do," said Barbara Ambrose.

"Yes I do," said Pat Breenan.

"I don't believe in superstitions so much, no," said Jason Jones.

"Well, it's certainly evident that the full moon has an affect on disturbed people," said Gene Perkins.

A common superstition is that abnormal or crazy things have a higher probability of happening on a full moon.

Tuesday's moon proved to be a trifecta: a supermoon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse.

That lead some to believe the superstitious effect would be three times as powerful.

"We get interesting calls all the time," said Amarillo Fire Captain Larry Davis. "Maybe we tend to notice them more when there's a full moon, and we attribute them to the full moon."

A superstition is a widely held, but unjustified belief in supernatural causation leading to certain consequences of an action or event.

However, Capt. Davis said the facts don't back that statement up.

"I personally am not a superstitious guy. But, I know [if] you talk to any first responder, things definitely seem to change on a full moon," said Capt. Davis. "[But], I don't know if we have the facts to back that up."

According to Amarillo Fire, between 7:00 p.m. on January 30 and 7:00 a.m. on January 31 emergency crews responded to 15 calls.

Compare those numbers to the same time a week before when there was no full moon, and crews responded to 18 calls.

Capt. Davis said that won't stop believers from taking extra precautions.

"I feel fairly certain that people modify their behavior based on the full moon, or Friday the 13th and various other superstitions," said Capt. Davis.

No matter the facts, residents are offering others advice.

"I think they need to get out, and experience it. Especially this last blue moon," said Breenan.

"Be more careful, absolutely. Go with your instincts," recommended Ambrose.

"Just live your normal life," said Gene Perkins.

Whether you're superstitious or not, local resident and fisherman Jason Jones said the moon does effect physical things on earth. Situations like whether or not the fish are biting.

"I do believe the gravitational pulls and the tides affect everything; fishing, hunting, general agricultural aspects of everyday life," said Jones.

Regardless what you believe or hold to be true, a super blue blood moon is a rare event that should be experienced.

