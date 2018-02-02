Rick Husband International Airport releases proposed list of rules & guidelines

Rick Husband International Airport is releasing a set of proposed rules and regulations they believe will help with the operation of the airfield.

The newly proposed list is designed to increase the public health, safety, interest and welfare of all passengers, while increasing the efficiency of the airport.

A draft of the rules and regulations were put together in a join effort by Rick Husband International Airport and the Aviation Management Consulting Group (AMCG).

If you would like to review the manifest, you can find the document by visiting the airport's website at fly-ama.com, or by clicking here.

The rules come as the airport works to finalize details of it's 20 year plan for the future, and begin implementation.

Inside the document are guidelines directed toward topics such as everyday general operations, rules and regulations for aircraft, and stipulations for vehicle traffic at the airport.

However, the section defining vehicles does not include guidelines for the proposed ordinance that would create a $1 fee for taxis and other ride-sharing services.

Airport officials are hoping the instructions will deter any activity or actions that would otherwise interfere with safe and orderly operations.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Currently, officials are asking for the public's input on the list of proposed rules and regulations.

On the airport's homepage you can find a link to review the document.

Anyone can then submit their feedback addressed either to airport management or the AMCG.

Remarks can be sent via email to airportinfo@amarillo.gov

February 22 is the deadline to submit your feedback.

In addition to online submissions, the airport is hosting a public meeting at the end of the month, where residents can come and weigh in.

The meeting is scheduled for the February 22 from 5:30 p.m until 7:00 p.m. inside the the Kritser Conference Room inside the Air Terminal Building at the airport .

Parking for the event is free.

For more information on the event call (806) 335-1671.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.