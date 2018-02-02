Friday's Weather: Windy day with high temps in the low 50s

We once again start off the morning with temps in the 20s and 30s, wind chills are in the 20s and teens.

We will see decreasing clouds throughout the morning and increasing winds.

Winds will be out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Highs will be slightly warmer with temps in the 40s and 50s.

We warm into the 60s on Saturday before another cold front moves through on Sunday dropping us back into the 40s ans 50s.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

We warm back into the 60s on Monday and then drop back into the 40s on Tuesday.

Dry conditions are expected through the next 7 days.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.