MPEV on schedule to host baseball in 14 months

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Amarillo today to witness the groundbreaking of the new Multi Purpose Event Venue (MPEV) site.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson describes this $45 million ballpark as a true "Panhandle project" that will attract people from all over to Amarillo's downtown.

The stadium is scheduled to be up and running by April 2019, and the pressure is on for construction workers to get the job done.

"Amarillo there have been critics, there's been some sweat, there's been some blood," said Nelson. "But today we recognize those many citizens who have been on this team and who fit the description of those who dare greatly."

Amarillo City Manger Jared Miller said it's time to see a dream become reality for the city.

The president and general manager of the Amarillo Professional Baseball Club Tony Ensor said he's also ready for the space to become the official home of the San Antonio Missions.

"It's gonna be a great marriage of team and city and we couldn't be more proud to be here," said Ensor.

The stadium is being financed by hotel occupancy taxes, not taxpayer dollars.

While it may seem like construction is on a tight schedule, both city and baseball officials say there's no doubt it will be completed on time for the team to play ball.

Hunt Construction has been working on the site and Western Buildings will start moving their equipment in next week.

Vice President of Western Buildings Mike Robertson said it won't be easy, but he's confident it will get done on time.

"The field is about 14 feet below grade," said Robertson. "So there will be a big hole and we'll start building the field and soon they'll start seeing the stadium start go up."

Nelson said the stadium is expected to bring more local businesses downtown.

While there are still vacant retail spots at this time, she's confident it won't be long before more businesses move toward the stadium

"This is a large economic driver for what's gonna happen across the street," said Nelson. "I really think in the next six months or so we'll start seeing some leases singed over there, start seeing some construction activity over there as all of it culminates for April 2019."

President of the Elmore Sports Group D.G. Elmore said baseball won't be the only action you can expect at the stadium.

"Everything from maybe the start of a 5K run for a fundraiser, we'll be doing other types of civic events, various fundraisers, we'll be doing concerts," said Elmore. "We will probably have fireworks on most Friday nights so it's gonna be all sorts of events going on."



In efforts to make this truly an Amarillo team, there will be a contest where community members can submit entries for a team name.

Ensor said to keep up with the team's social media in order to participate.

"This is your community, this is your team, we're gonna be a big part of that," said Ensor. "So we want everyone in Amarillo, as many citizens as can put in a name to register. We'll have all the details come out here mid-April."

The Texas League has not given them a schedule just yet so an exact opening day is unknown at this time.

Elmore also said an Major League Team affiliation has yet to be determined.

