Officials searching for wanted sex offender

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a wanted sex offender that could be in our area.
The High Plains Food bank received a donation for more than $200,000 from Tyson Foods to renovate its warehouse, an improvement that should help the food bank house more fresh produce and protein.
Authorities began negotiating with an armed man around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.
West Texas A&M University is working to become a more transfer-friendly campus.
For residents concerned about smoke in the area, a controlled burn is happening now.
