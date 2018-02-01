Officials searching for wanted sex offender

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a wanted sex offender that could be in our area.

Nathan Kyles III was released from Baten Intermediate Sanction Facility in Pampa on January 31.

He was scheduled to arrive in El Paso on the same day, notify Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole of his arrival and report to the Halfway House in El Paso, but officials say he never arrived.

A parole violation warrant has been issued.

He is currently on parole for attempted burglary of a habitation and is a registered sex offender stemming from an offense of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.

If you have any information on Kyles' whereabouts, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at (915) 538-2008.

