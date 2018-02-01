High Plains Food Bank gift to aid in more produce donations

The High Plains Food bank received a donation for more than $200,000 from Tyson Foods to renovate its warehouse, an improvement that should help the food bank house more fresh produce and protein.

"I'm very excited to announce that Tyson Foods has given us a grant check of $207,000 dollars," said Executive Director Zack Wilson.

"We have a goal of sitting between 40-50 percent of everything we send out by 2025 to be fresh produce, or to be protein items, or be items that will be healthier for people to consume," said Wilson. "Those two items -- produce and protein -- are the highest-demand items that we have, that we always need more of, that we can't distribute enough. We'll always need non-perishable food items. Those will always be a part of the mix. But working on someone's health, it's important to focus on those two items and this will help begin that process."

In order to reach that goal the food bank will relocate its offices to make room in its warehouse to build more coolers to house produce and protein.

"Eating fresh is better. Sometimes it's harder to do. But those families in need need those same choices for themselves as well," said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.

Tyson also donated 35,000 pounds of chicken and other protein.

The food bank says they hope this is only beginning as it encourages the donations of more produce and protein.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.