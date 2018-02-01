Standoff with armed 'detainee' inside county jail ends

Clovis police have identified the armed man who caused an hours-long standoff at the Curry County Adult Detention Center Thursday afternoon.
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Amarillo today to witness the groundbreaking of the new Multi Purpose Event Venue (MPEV) site.
The UIL is announcing the realignment assignments for 2018 through 2020.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a wanted sex offender that could be in our area.
The High Plains Food bank received a donation for more than $200,000 from Tyson Foods to renovate its warehouse, an improvement that should help the food bank house more fresh produce and protein.
