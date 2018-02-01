Standoff with armed 'detainee' inside county jail ends

Clovis police have identified the armed man who caused an hours-long standoff at the Curry County Adult Detention Center Thursday afternoon.

Clovis police said 28-year-old Wesley Flores was originally taken into custody for a failure to appear bench warrant out of district court.

While he was being processed at the detention center, police said Flores showed a firearm. He was confined to a small processing area as the CPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team responded around 2:45 p.m.

After four hours of negotiations, Flores refused to cooperate or surrender. Police said Flores then shot himself in his lower right jaw. He was taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He has since been transported to a Lubbock hospital for treatment.

