Armed 'detainee' barricaded inside county jail

Authorities began negotiating with an armed man around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Curry County Manager Lance Pyle told the newspaper the person had a handgun inside the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

It was not immediately known how the suspect obtained the weapon, but later reports from jail officials stated the detainee arrived on scene with the gun.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Police and medical personnel have surrounded the jail. Authorities say the person has been isolated and no injuries have been reported.

According to the detention center's website, the facility has 65 full-time employees which include security personnel. On average, the facility houses just over 200 inmates.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.