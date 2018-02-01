WT aims to serve transfer students

West Texas A&M University is working to become a more transfer-friendly campus.

Today, WT's Student Government Association declared a renewed focus on the incoming student experience.

"What does it mean to be a transfer student, and what are we doing? It means that we're welcoming people of all kinds," said WT President Dr. Walter Wendler. "We talk about diversity in so many different ways, and this is diversity of life experience. Many times, transfer students may come from families where they couldn't afford to send students to school right away."

Dr. Wendler said campus staff realizes how hard it can be for transfer students to fit in.

"It's kind of a scary environment coming up here where you really don't know many people if any," said transfer student Amanda Bell. "It can be kind of hard to find your niche or your place. Something that did really help, was that the community here is very embracing of you when you get here,"

Welcoming all students equally is part of the SGA's new resolution.

The organization says there is a need for integrating transfer students into the WT culture as non-traditional students bring diverse value to the university.

"When people are recognizing that and reaching out and trying to help with that adjustment it just makes a 100 percent difference," said Bell.

Current transfer student graduation rate at WT is 80 percent, which is double the freshman graduation rate of 40 percent.

"Transfer students bring perseverance which is so important in study," said Dr. Wendler. "I think they bring a tremendous asset to the university. So other students will see that kind of commitment and dedication and I think that's very important."

As for future transfer students, Amanda Bell has this advice:

"Find something you are really passionate about because it will really help you find a role," said Bell.

