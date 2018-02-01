Farwell residents asked to be on the lookout following area burglaries

Farwell residents are asked to be on the lookout after several burglaries throughout the area.

Farwell police say there have been vehicle burglaries, trailers stolen and a weapon stolen.

Police are now asking residents to keep their house lit during the night time hours to allow police to see unusual or suspicious activity.

Residents are also advised to lock trailers in a secure area with a hitch lock, close garage doors and possibly invest in security cameras. Business owners are also advised to invest in security cameras.

If anyone sees suspicious activity, call 911.

