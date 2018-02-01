Controlled burn happening north of Amarillo - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Controlled burn happening north of Amarillo

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

For residents concerned about smoke in the area, a controlled burn is happening now.

The burn is north of Amarillo in Potter County at the LX Ranch.

There is no need for concern about this fire at this time.

