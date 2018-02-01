Moore County officials looking for man wanted for assault - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials looking for man wanted for assault

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Rafael Gutierrez Jr. is wanted for assault (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers) Rafael Gutierrez Jr. is wanted for assault (Source: Moore County Crime Stoppers)
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are asking for your help locating a wanted man.

Rafael Gutierrez Jr. is wanted for assaulting a family or household member with a previous conviction.

If you have any information on where he may be, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

