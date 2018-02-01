Amarillo police investigating counterfeit bills

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating cases of counterfeit bills in the area.

Police say the bills have shown up at restaurants, motels, a local retailer and even a transaction between individuals buying and selling a dog.

The bills have been $20, $50 and $100. On the $20 and $50 bills, signs of a counterfeit include "slick" feeling paper, poor printing quality and blurred edges on letters and symbols.

On the $100 bills, they could include the words "For motion picture purposes" or "replica" on the bill. You can learn more about bill security features here.

Business owners and employees are asked to watch for fake bills and to be suspicious if someone tries to rush you when handling cash. In past incidents, employees at drive-up windows and people conducting garage sales have been targets for those using counterfeit money.

If you do receive a counterfeit bill, keep the bill and get a description of the person and car they are in. If the suspect is still there, call 911.

Otherwise, you can report the incident by calling (806) 378-3038.

