Amarillo firefighter honored for outstanding service

Bryan Van Meter honored as Amarillo South Rotary Firefighter of the year (Source: Amarillo Fire Department Facebook)

An Amarillo firefighter has been named the 2017 Amarillo South Rotary Firefighter.

This is the first year the Amarillo South Rotary Club is honoring a first responder for their service.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

This year, Amarillo Fire Department firefighter Bryan Van Meter was given the award.

AFD chief Jeff Greenlee says Van Meter "tirelessly serves Amarillo citizens and our members as the Department Chaplain."

"Bryan is usually the first to call to offer prayer and a kind word when times are at their worst," said Greenlee. "Bryan continually sacrifices his time away from family to visit fire stations, to offer prayer during community events, and could call the hospital his second home, as he is often there to offer support to his second family during times of sickness and recovery."

Greenlee said Van Meter understands the importance of leading by example through service.

The Amarillo South Rotary Club says they hope this honor draws attention to the outstanding service this firefighter has provided.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.