UIL announces realignment for 2018-2020

The UIL is announcing the realignment assignments for 2018 through 2020.

The schools that have been reassigned from 5A to 4A are Canyon, Dumas and Hereford.

Bushland has been moved from 4A to 3A, and Highland Park has been moved from 3A to 2A.

Claude has been reassigned from 2A to 1A.

Realignments could mean some schools and their fan bases may have to travel further than normal on away games.

