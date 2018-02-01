Tyson Foods donates $200K to High Plains Food Bank

Tyson Foods announced today they are donating $200,000 to the High Plains Food Bank to help fund capital purchases for operational efficiency improvements.

The company also donated a truckload of protein, totaling 35,000 pounds.

The Executive Director of HPFB, Zac Wilson, says that the food bank adopted a new strategic plan last year, focusing on reducing the meal gap, increasing healthier food distribution and working on impacting lives.

"In order to meet this bold plan, the expansion of HPFB's facilities is needed to accommodate operational growth," said Wilson.

This grant will assist in providing the funding needed for renovation and operation of an 8,500 square foot administrative facility.

By moving the administration to a new location, the HPFB can expand the warehouse space to double the current cooling area.

As part of the grant, Tyson Food team members volunteered at the food bank to sort food and pack family food boxes.

