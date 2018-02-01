Thursday's Weather: Colder day with high temps in the low 50s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Feb. 1

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Today is going to be a colder day with more seasonal temperatures.

Skies today will be partly to mostly sunny with temps warming into the 40s and 50s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Overnight we drop back into the 20s and teens. We start to warm back into the 50s and 60s Friday and Saturday.

It now looks like Sunday will remain warm with temps back above normal, but we will continue to watch the temperatures.

Dry conditions are still expected.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.