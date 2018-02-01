TRAFFIC UPDATE: Roadway is cleared after cattle truck overturns setting cattle loose on the highway

A messy situation in downtown this morning after a cattle truck overturned setting cattle loose on the highway.

Amarillo Police say around 2:00 a.m. a semi headed north on I-27 overturned in the interchange right at the branch for Buchanan St..

At the time the semi was hauling several head of cattle.

The cattle ended up getting loose, causing havoc for drivers and police as they tried to heard them back to the truck.

Traffic along I-27 was closed all the way back to I-40 as officers tried to prevent the cattle from traveling far.

Officers used police cars to barricade the animals while other officers used rope to contain them.

Eventually the animals were pinned. A second, empty cattle truck was brought in and the loose animals were loaded into that truck.

It is not clear how many cattle were loose or for how long.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident and no injuries were reported.

The westbound I-40 exit to downtown was temporarily closed with traffic being detoured to 26th Avenue.

The overturned truck has been up righted and hauled away.

The roadway is now clear with Buchanan St. open and traffic flowing into downtown.





