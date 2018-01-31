Road Dieting workshop aims to address local roadway concerns

A workshop focused on transportation is being held in the effort to better address the condition of roadways in and around Amarillo.

With the revitalization of downtown Amarillo and many other areas, road safety for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians is top priority.

One way to help ensure safety is by potentially putting pavement on a road diet.

Road diets are a transportation technique to reduce problems and achieve systematic improvements.

The workshop aims to explore the concept of road diets and evaluate roads that me be good candidates for road diets.

Four-lane undivided roadways can often experience poor safety performance, with crashes between high-speed through traffic and left-turning vehicles. Not to mention other road users.

Road diets can be a safety treatment for those concerns.

Road diets can help to reconfigure some roadways to three lanes: a through lane in each direction, and a center two-way left-turn lane.\

More and more attention each day is being given to establishing alternative fuels and modes of transportation to replace cars.

One alternative given a lot of focus is bicycling.

The transportation technique of road dieting can allow for better use of the roadway cross-sectional area by implementing bike lanes.

It can also add on-street parking, and improved transit stops.

The city is looking for ways to improve bicycle lanes in high-traffic areas and improve public transit stops for those not using cars.

The road diet workshop is being put in on in the effort to generate input that will help construct these changes.

The City of Amarillo's Traffic Engineering Division and Capitol Projects and Development Engineering Department (CPDE) is holding the workshop in conjunction with the Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Advisory Committee of Amarillo and Share the Road.

The event is scheduled for February 1, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m..

The workshop will take place in room 275 inside the Simms Municipal Building at 808 S. Buchanan St. in downtown Amarillo.

The event is open to the public, but transportation engineers and planners, safety route coordinators, transit representatives, community leaders and local first responders are strongly encouraged to attend.

If you would like any more information, contact the Traffic Engineering Division at 806-378-6296.

