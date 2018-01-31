New student activity center to open at TTUHSC

Starting February 1, the City of Amarillo will launch the annual Compliance Campaign.
Starting February 1, the City of Amarillo will launch the annual Compliance Campaign.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is ramping up their enforcement of the Move Over/Slow Down law.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is ramping up their enforcement of the Move Over/Slow Down law.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 30
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 30
A first of its kind space is opening in Amarillo at the the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
A first of its kind space is opening in Amarillo at the the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
A workshop focused on transportation is being held in the effort to better address the condition of roadways in and around Amarillo.
A workshop focused on transportation is being held in the effort to better address the condition of roadways in and around Amarillo.