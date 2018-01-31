New student activity center to open at TTUHSC

A first of its kind space is opening in Amarillo at the the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo is always looking for news ways to improve their campus, and advance the ability for their students to learn and succeed.

A new space inside the campus is designed to allow students the ability to freely interact with other students, while at the same time having a space to get their work done.

The calming, activity space will include free internet access, televisions and even a pool table.

Attached to the common space will be two adjacent rooms that promise a quiet environment for anyone looking to study.

A section of the Health Sciences Center was renovated in order to create the space for professional interaction and training.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The new space was made possible thanks to a generous gift from the Amarillo Area Foundation, and the David D. & Nona S. Payne Foundation.

The grand opening for the new student center is January 31 at 10:00 a.m..

It will be held on the basement floor landing at the Texas Tech University's School of Medicine's in the School of Health Professions Building.

The grand opening will feature special guest speakers including: Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., President of the Health Sciences Center; Clay Stribling, President and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation; and Adam Oleson, a third-year pharmacy student at the university.

The ceremony is open to the public.

The new space at the university will be just one way the campus can continue to enrich their students learning.

The center will be accessible for the more than 500 future health care students.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.