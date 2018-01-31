Wednesday's Weather: Sunny skies with high temps in the low 70s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Jan. 31

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

We are starring off the morning with mild temps 30's, 40's and 50's, so it won't be too chilly as you're heading out to view the Super Blue Blood Moon/ Lunar Eclipse this morning. Best viewing times will be from 5:50-7:30 a.m. in the western sky.

Once the sun comes up, that will help temps quickly warm back into the upper 60's and low 70's.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, with less wind. Fire danger is still high in Eastern New Mexico today.

Overnight we drop back into the 20's as a cold front cools us off.

We will see temps in the 40's and low 50's tomorrow, more seasonal for this time of year. Friday and Saturday we are back into the 50's, before we drop back into the 40's on Sunday.

We are expected to stay dry through the 7 day.

