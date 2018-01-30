Officials report Amarillo Boulevard & Eastern fire under control

An Amarillo grass fire is now under control after burning an estimated 150 acres.

Officials say the blaze sparked around 8:15 Tuesday night in the area of Amarillo Boulevard and Eastern Street.

The fire was growing rapidly so additional fire crews were called in to help.

In total 23 fire units helped put out the blaze and no structures or injuries were reported.

Officials say a fire break created by the train tracks helped to slow the spread of the fire, which was contained by 11:35 last night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

