Officials report Amarillo Boulevard & Eastern fire under control

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 30
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 30
An Amarillo grass fire is now under control after burning an estimated 150 acres.
An Amarillo grass fire is now under control after burning an estimated 150 acres.
The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare office will be changing its hours.
The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare office will be changing its hours.
"Come home" is the message the Lara siblings have for their parents.
"Come home" is the message the Lara siblings have for their parents.
Local artist Jack King Hill's work can be seen around the Panhandle. Today his son will donate one of his sculptures to Amarillo.
Local artist Jack King Hill's work can be seen around the Panhandle. Today his son will donate one of his sculptures to Amarillo.