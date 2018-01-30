Amarillo responders fighting fire near Amarillo Boulevard, N Eas - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo responders fighting fire near Amarillo Boulevard, N Eastern Street

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo first responders are fighting a grassfire near Amarillo Boulevard and N Eastern Street.

NewsChannel10 crews are currently heading to the scene. 

Multiple units have been requested to aid with the efforts.

Please stay clear of the area as crews fight the flames.

We will keep you updated with details as this story develops.

