Family of missing elderly Bovina couple remains hopeful

"Come home" is the message the Lara siblings have for their parents.

Today marks 11 days since Hortencia and Rosendo Lara went missing out of Bovina.

"When we go to bed at night, that's the hardest thing for us to do. I mean not knowing where my parents are at, them being so old, you know, that's when we break down basically," said their son Ezequiel Lara. "Every night we make a prayer and put my mom and dad in the Lord's hands because if they're out there, we want them back home."

However, the children say this feeling of uncertainty is bringing their family closer together.

"We call each other everyday. We tell each other everyday that we love each other," said Ezequiel. "I know that's what mom wanted, and I know that's what my dad wanted too. It's brought us together."

Yellow ribbons and bows now cover the city as a sign of hope and support from the entire community.

"We have a lot of friends that are out there looking still, to this day," said Lara. "Dad, mom, I love you. That's all I can say. And wherever they're at, if they can see us, we do want them back."

What's next for the Lara family? They aren't sure, but they say they aren't giving up hope.

