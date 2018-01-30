Historical sculpture of Quanah Parker to be donated to Amarillo

Local artist Jack King Hill's work can be seen around the Panhandle. Today his son will donate one of his sculptures to Amarillo.

Jack King Hill grew up in a rural area of the Panhandle. There he became taken by the story and strength of the Native American culture.

"He grew up, as he said, embracing and understanding their reverence for the land," said King Hill, son of Jack King Hill. "So he embraced and appreciated and wanted to share their story."

Hill made several bronze statues of Native American leaders, including this one of Quanah Parker. Quanah Parker was a Comanche leader who helped break the barriers between the Indians and settlers in the Panhandle.

"Quanah Parker was here. Quanah Parker was at Palo Duro Canyon. Quanah Parker hunted probably where downtown Amarillo is," said King Hill. "Quanah is an incredible central figure in American history, and local history, and regional history. And it's something that should be understood, embraced, and honored, and given a place of reference."

The statue depicts Quanah as a warrior.

"You'll notice the eagle feather, which signifies his status and the fact that he is a warrior," said King Hill as he pointed to the statue. "It's braided into his hair. Then you see traditional wraps of the hair. You see the pin he wore a lot with the handkerchief. What my Comanche friends really like about this work is they like the determination in they eyes and furrowed brow, the strength in the jaw, his face, showing what a determined, visionary strong leader he was."

The statue will be donated at this evening's city council meeting. The place of permanent exhibit has yet to be decided, but it will be put on display this Sunday at the Kwahadi Museum of The American Indian on I-40.

