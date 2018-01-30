Coffee Memorial asks for donations, citing flu season

Coffee Memorial Blood Center has seen a downturn in donations, and is asking for help.

According to the center, schools closing around the area due to flu season has decreased the number of donations received.

The center estimates that 20 percent of blood received by local hospitals are collected through partnership with schools.

Coffee Memorial is asking for all healthy donors of any blood type to give blood as soon as possible.

To make an appointment or find a donation location, call (806) 331-8833.

