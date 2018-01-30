Coffee Memorial asks for donations, citing flu season

Coffee Memorial Blood Center has seen a downturn in donations, and is asking for help.
West Texas A&M University has received a grant of almost $300,000 to research educational challenges in the area.
The 26th Pantex Regional Science Bowl Mock Event is happening this morning.
One person has been sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi-truck.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 30
