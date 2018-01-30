Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare office to close on Mondays

The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare office will be changing its hours.

The office will not be closed on Mondays, with Saturday hours extended to 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The change is intended to align hours of operation with the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society, a close partner of AAM&W.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Front counter staff typically working on Monday will be reassigned to Saturday.

Mondays will also no longer count toward the thee-day stray period before a found animal becomes to property of the Animal Management & Welfare department.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.