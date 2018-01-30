WTAMU receives grant to study opportunity, education in the region

West Texas A&M University has received a grant of almost $300,000 to research educational challenges in the area.

The $299,267 grant was funded by the Greater Texas Foundation, and is designed to understand and enhance educational and workforce opportunities in the area.

In addition to research, the grant will also be used to develop a plan to offset the challenges discovered through the assignment.

WTAMU President Walter Wendler said WT is uniquely positioned to assist the area with this project.

"WT partners with regional and state organizations focused on student success and with the support of Greater Texas Foundation, our collaboration will allow positive changes for education attainment in our area," said Wendler.

Dr. Jud Hicks, president of Frank Phillips College, said the project will grant a greater understanding of the area in which they operate.

"The project is an opportunity for us to gain useful insight about the individuals we don't yet call students, with the hope of being able to," said Hicks.

WTAMU will operate with both its regional partners and FSG, a research and consulting firm, to complete this project.

