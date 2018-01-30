Pantex hosting 26th Regional Science Bowl Mock Event

The 26th Pantex Regional Science Bowl Mock Event is happening this morning.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., 30 teams from across the Panhandle will compete for the chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. and represent our area at the National Science Bowl.

Students from Ascension Academy will challenge attorneys from the law firm of Burdett, Morgan, Williamson & Boykin.

The Department of Energy created the National Science Bowl in 1991 to encourage students to excel in mathematics and science and to pursue careers in those fields.

