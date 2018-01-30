Beerology: Science on Tap takes place this weekend

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will host Beerology this Friday.

The adults-only event will show guests beer chemistry, the physics of bar tricks and other beer-related activities.

Guests can expect an evening of adult beverages, food and a unique themed party.

You can find ticket information here.

A ticket to Beerology includes the following:

Try your hand at popular bar tricks that seem to defy the laws of gravity

Let's get yeasty with a yeast kneeding experiment

Transform a regular tile into a beer coaster worthy to set your beer upon with this Beer Coaster Creations Craft

We know beer can impair your vision, but what can it do for your artistic skills? Find out with Beer Goggle Pictionary

Earn your opportunity to win two tickets to the next Discover After Dark event this summer 'Camp Iwanna' on June 8

Enjoy live music by Eddie Esler

Munch on beer inspired cuisine by Chef Bud Anderson

Budweiser is also sponsoring this event and will provide other activities such as:

Learn all there is to know about beer in the Budweiser presentations

Can you win big at Giant Jenga, Putting, Corn Hole, and the Wheel of Thirst? There are some coveted prizes up for grabs to all who can win at these Beer Games

Start your bicep curls now so you can compete in the Beer Stein Hoisting tournament

Become Internet famous! Budweiser will be filming their own version of the viral 'Dilly Dilly' toast videos right here during Beerology

The beverages for the evening include wine and beer, including some specialty beers provided by Budweiser.

