Texline students raise almost $6K for community members fighting cancer

Students in Texline worked together to raise almost $6,000 to help people fighting cancer.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Each year, the students participate in several events during basketball season, with each event honoring someone from the community who is battling cancer.

The students gathered together, selling over 200 shirts, hosting a coin war, having a quilt raffle and honoring several members of the community.

Their efforts the past four years helped six different community members battling different varieties of the disease.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.