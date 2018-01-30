I-40 & Lakeside accident sends one to hospital

One person has been sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

Around 5:30 a.m. the SUV was northbound on Lakeside Dr. when they crashed into the semi-truck.

One person from the SUV was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Traffic in one lane was temporarily blocked off while crews cleared the scene. All lanes are now open.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.