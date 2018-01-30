I-40 & Lakeside accident sends 1 to hospital - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

I-40 & Lakeside accident sends 1 to hospital

By NewsChannel10 Staff
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One person has been sent to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash in the 700 block of south Lakeside Drive. 

Joel Earl Watts, 57 of Amarillo, was driving an SUV when police say he rear ended a semi-truck driven by 54-year-old Abedmelbk Selase.

Watts was taken out of the SUV and transported to a local hospital with what was initially believed to be life threatening injuries.

Traffic in one lane was temporarily blocked off while crews cleared the scene. All lanes are now open.

The incident is under investigation. 

