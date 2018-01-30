Tuesday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 70s, with elevated fire danger

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Jan. 30

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is going to be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the upper 60's and low 70's.

To start off the morning we are seeing temps in the 20's and 30's, with wind chills in the 20's and teens.

Skies will be mostly sunny today, and winds will be gusty. Winds will be out of the southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

High fire danger is likely Tuesday afternoon, due to strong winds and dry conditions.

Wednesday will be another warm day, but luckily the winds won't be quite as strong so fire danger won't be as high.

Wednesday night a cold front moves through, that drops temps in the 40's on Thursday.

We warm back into the 50's and 60's Friday into Saturday, before another front moves through on Sunday.

Sunday will be chilly with highs in the 20's and 30's. A few showers might be possible as well, otherwise conditions this week are looking dry.

