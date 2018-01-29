Walcott ISD cancels Tuesday classes over gas leak concerns

Source; Bovina Police Department

The Silver Alert for a missing man from Bovina has been discontinued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. However, his daughter said that Rosendo Lara and his wife Hortencia Lara are still missing. Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android The Bovina couple was last seen January 19, 2018. Details are limited as to why the alert was discontinued. We will continue to update the story as more details become available. Copyrig...