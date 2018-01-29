Silver alert discontinued, search goes on for missing Bovina cou - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Silver alert discontinued, search goes on for missing Bovina couple

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source; Bovina Police Department
BOVINA, TX (KFDA) -

The Silver Alert for a missing man from Bovina has been discontinued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

However, his daughter said that Rosendo Lara and his wife Hortencia Lara are still missing.

The Bovina couple was last seen January 19, 2018.

Details are limited as to why the alert was discontinued.

We will continue to update the story as more details become available.

