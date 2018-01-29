Silver alert discontinued, search goes on for missing Bovina couple

One person has died after a wreck on East Amarillo Boulevard this afternoon.
Walcott ISD will not have classes on Tuesday, January 30.
The CDC continues to refer to this year's flu season as an epidemic and those on the front lines of the outbreak are taking precautions to avoid catching and spreading the illness.
Fire crews from Hutchinson County are currently responding to a grass fire in Moore County.
